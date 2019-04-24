LIMA — Mrs. Arma Jean Campbell, 68, passed from this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:51 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on August 18, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the union of Lonnie and Ethel Lee (Edge) Chitman, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On August 26, 1967 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Samuel Campbell, he preceded her in death on March 20, 2006.

Mrs. Campbell was a longtime employee of K-Mart before going to work at Walmart. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; a son; Duane E. Campbell of Lima. 2 daughters; Lesley M. Campbell and Penelope A. Campbell both of Lima. 5 grandchildren. A brother; Lonnie Chitman, Jr. and a sister; Shirley J. Chitman both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Corey L. Campbell and a daughter; Tammy L. Campbell. 3 brothers; Arthur L. Chitman, David K. Chitman and Charles L. Chitman. 2 sisters; Lillie B. Chitman and Mary L. Florence.

Homegoing services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation wake will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the CAMPBELL Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com