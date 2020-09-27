1/1
Armella Kerner
OTTAWA —Armella F. Kerner, 77, died at her residence on September 26, 2020. She was born April 18, 1943, near Continental, Ohio, to Rose Marie (Liebrecht) and Casper Vennekotter both are deceased.

On November 7, 1964, she married Elmer F. Kerner who survives near Ottawa.

Armella is survived by one son, Steve Kerner, of Columbus Grove, Ohio; two daughters Cindy (Tim) Stechschulte, of Chocowinity, North Carolina, and Brenda (Dave) Douglas, of Ottawa, Ohio; and one brother, Kenneth (Carol) Vennekotter, of Kalida, Ohio. She is also survived by grand-children Taylor (Adhul) Kalapurackal, Alex (Courtney) Stechschulte, and Madison (fiancé Patrick Hainline) Stechschulte; and Logan, Olivia, Mitchell, and Conner Douglas; and great-grand-children Claire and Jack Stechschulte.

Mrs. Kerner was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society in Columbus Grove, Ohio. She had worked at numerous retail stores in Ottawa including Ottawa Feed & Grain and Quinn's Paint Store from which she retired. Armella loved to sew, and had many "Grandma sleepovers" with her grandchildren.

Services will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Father David Ritchie will officiate. Burial will follow at St Anthony Cemetery, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's school or Putnam County Hospice.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
