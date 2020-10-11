LIMA —Dr. Armond Virgil Arnold Jr., age 89, of Lima, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25, 2020.

Army was born in Lima on February 28, 1931, to Alice and Armand Arnold, Sr. He graduated from Lima Central High in 1949 then attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. He graduated from Ohio State University and the Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1957. Army married Anna Mae Patterson of Spencerville after a stint as a captain in the U.S. Army stationed in South Korea. They were married 61 years this past July. He had a solo dental practice in the Lima area until his retirement and earned numerous awards in dentistry. Army was a lifetime member of the Cable Road Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where he worked with many committees, served on the Elder Board, and was active in the prayer ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae; sister, Ruth Ann Arnold Joransen (Jim) of Ridgeland, MS; nephews, James Joransen Jr. (Angela) of Commerce, GA, and Dr. Scott Joransen ( Stacey) of Marion, MS; nieces Colleen Joransen Roberts (Stan) of Jackson, MS, and Heidi Jo Lehman of Berne, IN. A special family to the Arnolds was David and Sue Wrasman and their three children, Brian, Amy, and Erin, who called him Grandpa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Armand and Alice Walcutt Arnold Sr.; and his sister, Rosemary Arnold Lehman (Stuart).

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Richard Jueckstock.

Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorials may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission or Cable Road Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com