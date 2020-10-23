OTTOVILLE – Arnold W. "Arnie" Kemper, 91 of Ottoville 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born November 10, 1928 to the late Herman and Theresia (Ricker) Kemper. On December 27, 1968 he married Alice Dickman Wueller, who preceded him in death on December 13, 1984. On April 24, 1987 he married Norma Myers, who preceded him in death on November 9, 2017.

Arnold is survived by seven step-children: Martha (Ed) Kuhbander of Ottawa, Marjory Rockey of Lima, Ben (Jodie) Wueller of Ney, Joe (Diane) Wueller of Kalida, Millie (Rich) McElwain of Kalida, Leona Wueller of Kalida and Rita Wueller of Lima; a step-daughter-in-law: Susan Wueller of Auburn, IN; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother: Isadore Kemper of Ottoville and three sisters: Lucille Lammers and Theresa Kramer, both of Ottoville and Agnes Ostendorf of Fort Jennings.

He is preceded in death by a step-son, Henry Wueller; a step-daughter, Wilma Bixler Ritchey a step-daughter-in-law, Dee Wueller; a step-son-in-law, Kenneth Ritchey; three sisters: Frances Muzechuk, Amelia Burdg and Bertha Gasser; and six brothers: John Kemper, Joseph Kemper, Alphonse Kemper, Lawrence Kemper, Henry Kemper and Leo Kemper.

Arnie was retired from BF Goodrich, Woodburn, IN, where he had been a tire builder. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. Arnie was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict. During his time in the Army he drove tanks to set up communications and shared many of these stories with his family and friends. He was a life member of the Ottoville VFW. In 2018, he was able to participate in Honor Flight, a truly memorable trip for him. In September 2020, Arnie awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 requirements, masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral home and church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for televised masses or to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.