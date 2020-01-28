MILLER CITY — Arnold L. Niese, 98 of Miller City died at 7:24 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born January 28, 1921 in Miller City to the late Bernard Wilhelm and Anna Marie (Siebeneck) Niese.

Survivors include a sister, Alfrieda Schroeder of Glandorf, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Coletta Bockrath, Mary Verhoff, and Leona Alt; and 5 brothers, Urban, Hugo, Edmund, Wilford, and Amos Niese.

Arnold retired from Campbell Soup, Napoleon. He was an Air Force Veteran who proudly served in WWII. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, Ottawa V.F. W., and Ottawa Eagles. He enjoyed performing magic.

Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites by Ottawa V.F.W., American Legion, and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 12 to 1 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

