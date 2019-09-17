LIMA — Arnold Roscoe Scarberry, 85, passed away September 9, 2019, at 4:21 pm in Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Arnold was born September 15, 1933 in Jackson, OH, to Roscoe and Pearl (Bell) Scarberry who preceded him in death. On July 31, 1959, he married Gladys Ruth Sharp who survives. Also surviving are their children: Cora J.Scarberry-Muench and Tim L. Scarberry both of Lima and Brandy L. Scarberry-Bushey of Van Wert, OH; two brothers, Levi (Johnnie) Scarberry and Danny (Alice) Scarberry both of Lima , OH, ten grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is preceded in death by a son, Arnold Wayne Scarberry, a son-in-law Ed Muench, and the following siblings: Carl Scarberry, Lucille Lambert, Nellie Oglesbee, Ginny Stoepfel, Cora Overholt, Joe Scarberry, Delbert Scarberry, Walter Scarberry, Lonnie Scarberry, Clarence Scarberry and Claude Scarberry. Mr. Scarberry was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from National Lime & Stone Company, and formerly worked for Western Ohio Stone Co. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, with Pastor Ed Jarrell to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.