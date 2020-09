LIMA — Arthur Brown, Jr., age 59, died Sept. 8, 2020 at 3:58 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation/wake services will be held two hours prior, from 1o a.m. to noon Thursday at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.