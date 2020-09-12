LIMA — Mr. Arthur Brown, Jr., age 59, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at approximately 3:58 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on November 17, 1960, in Lima, Ohio to the union of Arthur and Ruby (Manley) Brown, Sr, His father is deceased and his mother survives in Lima, OH.

Mr. Brown worked at Vistron for over 30 years. He was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1979 graduate of Perry High School and a member of 329 Union Hall.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Arthur Brown, III and Scott Brown both of Lima. 8 daughters; Kawanna Brown, Ciera Cunningham, Alyssa Brown, Laci Wilson-Brown, Makalya Hicks-Brown all of Lima. Kamila Brown of Atlanta, GA. Kira Chitman of Cincinnati, OH and Shala Brown of Findlay, OH. 12 grandchildren. A brother; Neal Brown of Marion, OH. 3 sisters; Betty Wade (James) of Lexington, MS, Ella Brown of Atlanta, GA and Jan Brown of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John Brown, Elvira Tiggs Brown, Willie M. Manley and Tom Manley.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. with Rev. C. M. Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

