WESTERVILLE, OH. — Arthur O. Burton, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at Feridean Commons in Westerville, Ohio. Born February 5, 1922 in Norwood, Ohio to the late Irven A. and Agnes M. (Kinsel) Burton. Arthur was a retired teacher and coach from the Fostoria School System. He lived most of his life in Fostoria and Findlay. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Arthur is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur F. and Ann Burton of Westerville, OH and Mark I. and Nora Burton, of Avila Beach, CA; sister, Doris Bell of Fort Myers, FL; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, in 2015. Arthur is also preceded in death by brother, Almont Burton and sister, Dulcy Stark. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in Spring/Summer 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Findlay. Contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2300 Northridge Road, Findlay, OH 45840 in Arthur's memory.