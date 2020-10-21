GLANDORF — Arthur A. Ellerbrock, 86, of Glandorf died at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born March 18, 1934 in Cloverdale to the late Harry and Martha (Meyer) Ellerbrock. On November 14, 1956 he married Mary Lou Selhorst and she survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are 3 children, Michael (Karen) Ellerbrock of Ottawa; Kathy Peck of Glandorf and Alan Ellerbrock of Columbus; 4 grandchildren, Mandy (Mac) McKnight, Dylan (Ciara) Ellerbrock, Derek Ellerbrock, and Kasey Ellerbrock; 1 great-grandchild, Quinn Taylor McKnight; 2 sisters, Mary Ann Erhart of Ottawa and Millie Kroeger of Venedocia; and 3 sisters-in-law, Martha Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, Joyce Ellerbrock, and Gloria Ellerbrock both of Ottawa.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas (Rosie) Ellerbrock; a daughter, Shirley Recker; 2 sisters, Matilda Ellerbrock and Luella Dickman; 3 brothers, Elmer, Ralph, and Norbert Ellerbrock; and 3 brothers-in-law, Albert Erhart, Don Dickman, and Bill Kroeger.

Art graduated from Kalida High School, worked at GTE Sylvania, and then was a peacetime US Army veteran having served at the Tank Division in Manheim, Germany. Upon returning from the service he married Mary Lou. From 1968-1971, he owned The Dairy Whip in Glandorf. Art then worked at Ford Motor Company in Lima for 32 years retiring as general foreman of the cleaning department.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, the Ottawa American Legion, Ottawa Eagles, Ottawa Senior Center; and a life member of the Ottawa VFW.

Art loved doing fix-up projects at home and for his grandchildren and was known as a "Jack of all trades, Master of none". He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's events and driving his Cadillac. He also enjoyed singing country music and reminiscing of his days at Ford as well as playing pinochle and euchre.

A Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glandorf with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS. Following the COVID 19 guidelines, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. Masks will be required at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice, Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or to a charity of the donor's choice.

