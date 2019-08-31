SPENCERVILLE — Arthur L. "Art" Fleck, 81, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at his home at 8:50 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 following a short illness.

He was born September 18, 1937 in Uniopolis, a son of the late Gilbert and Mary Stiles Fleck. His step-father Clarence Dorsten in also deceased. He married Linda Sue Strand, who survives, along with two sons; Jeffrey A. (Missy Poling) Fleck and Douglas A. (Patti) Fleck, both of Spencerville.

Also surviving are three grandchildren; Chrissy (Jake) Mawhorr, Michael Fleck and Kelly Fleck, all of Spenceville; five great grandchildren; Taye Clark, Hayden Long, Hadley Fleck, Jace and Karly Mawhorr; his sister; Loretta (Al) Presnell of New Hampshire; sister-in-law; Marilyn Fleck and step-brothers; Ron (Millie) Dorsten and Danny (Jean) Dorsten, all of Wapakoneta.

Preceding him in death are his brothers; Larry (Joan) Fleck and Robert "Bob" Fleck and step-brother Jim Dorsten.

Art worked as a self employed carpenter and loved old cars and especially Flat Head Fords.

There will be a "casual clothes" visitation from 4 until 7 PM Tuesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Art's wishes were to be cremated.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital or to the , in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]