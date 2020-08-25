LIMA — Arthur Roger Horrison age 69, transitioned from this life to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at approximately 8:43 p.m. He was born, June 19, 1951, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama to the late Ulys and Mariah (Smith) Horrison.

Arthur was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic (LCC) and a Veteran of the United States Army. He had been an OTR driver for Schneider Trucking and self-employed as a General Contractor.

Arthur accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Second Baptist Church, until his illness prevented him from attending. In his younger years, he practiced Karate and was awarded many ranks and titles through competition.

Arthur was preceeded in death by his parents, Ulys and Mariah Horrison; a brother: Thomas Earl Horrison; two sisters: Ossie Mae Horrison and Ruthie Blanch Nance; a niece, Shontel Dawson; a nephew, Anthony Thompson; sister-n-law, Ella Horrison and brother-n-law, Paul Ward Sr.

Precious memories will be left to be cherished by his two daughters: Alicia Rochelle Horrison and Robyn Nicole Horrison of Lima, OH, son: Darius Lane of Lima, OH; three grandsons: Jerin Martez Jackson, Shaine Devron Jackson and Thoryn Mavryk Horrison of Lima, OH, 1 great-granddaughter: Amaya Chantel Jackson of Lima, OH; three sisters: Susie (Rev. Bill) Little of Madison, AL, Magie Thompson-Ward, and Rev. Joyce (Pastor Robert) Curtis, both of Lima, OH, four brothers: Ulysses Horrison of Springhope, NC, Robert (Bernice) Horrison, Abron (Mildred) Horrison, Joe Edward (Veronica) Horrison, all of Lima, OH; special friends: Ruthie Thompson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. also at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

