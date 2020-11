NEW KNOXVILLE — Arthur L. Shaw, 86, died at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Coldwater Community Hospital.

Funeral rites will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday at New Knoxville United Methodist Church with burial at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until time of the services on Sunday at the church.