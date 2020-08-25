ELIDA — Arthur "Art" H. Welenken, age 71 of Elida, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 10:27 p.m., in the Emergency Room of Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Art was born March 30, 1949 in Louisville, KY, to Harry and Adele (Bronfein) Welenken who preceded him in death. On Aug. 13, 1976, he married Penelope "Penny" Miller Welenken who survives.

Also surviving are their sons: Aaron (Elizabeth) Welenken of Louisville, KY, and Andrew Welenken of Madison, IN; grandchildren: Alex Welenken and Evlynn Welenken; and his brother, Martin (Alice) Welenken of Boca Raton, FL.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Louise (Don) Barcus.

He was employed by General Dynamics from 1977 until 2018. In 1994, he helped to engineer the Advanced Assault Amphibious Vehicle (Tank). He engineered tanks used after 9-11-01. He worked on the evolution of Abrams Tank and helped to organize "Family Daz" at the Lima Army Tank Plant.

Art's hobbies included coaching youth soccer. He was an avid cyclist and a member of the Cincinnati Bicycle Club. He was a runner and jogger and a member of the Lima Running Club. He was a photographer and a member of the Lima Camera Club. He enjoyed talking about cars and photography with anyone that would listen. He especially loved his red, 2004 Corvette.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with face coverings required and social distancing in place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

