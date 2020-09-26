LIMA —Arvilla R. Hooks, 80, of Lima, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 4:05 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida.

She was born on May 17, 1940 in Bryan, Ohio to Rev. Terence M. and Edna Mae (Sailing) Biglow, who both preceded her in death. She had previously been married to Donald S. Hooks, who preceded her in death.

Arvilla was a 1958 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She was a member of Westside United Methodist Church (formerly Sharon Park United Methodist). She was a private duty nurse's aid.

She joined a service sorority in 1962, Sigma Phi Gamma, Kappa Eta Chapter of Lima. She remained life long friends with many of her sisters. Arvilla loved to read and listen to country music. Her favorite male singer was Elvis Presley. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. The children will fondly remember her keeping boxscores of the 1975-1976 World Series.

Surviving are her two sons Jeffrey (Patty Hauck) Hooks of Cincinnati and Kevin (Amy) Hooks of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters Terri Cristine (Dean) Armstrong of Findlay and Shelley L. (John) Guisinger of Kalida; her ten grandchildren Brody, Jordon, Aron, Jenna, Casey, Courtney, Danielle, Devin, Trevor and Trent; her three great-grandchildren Evander, Enzo and Zoey; her brother Terence Biglow, Jr. of New Philadelphia, OH.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.

Rev. Tim Benjamin will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

