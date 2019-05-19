LIMA — Ashleigh Hart, 30, passed away at 11:02 pm, May 17, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1988, in Lima to Karrie (Hart) Savage. Her mother Karrie and her step-father Roosevelt Savage survive in Lima. She was a food preparer and cashier for Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken for 15 years and had also worked at Happy Daz. She was a member of 4th Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing with her precious girls, playing softball, basketball, and listening to music. She really enjoyed her time with her daughters - they were her entire life! She loved writing poetry, doing hair for all her friends and was so artistic. She was always willing to smile, laugh, joke, and listen; she was beautiful inside and out. Survivors include: 3 Daughters, Nevaeh Hart, Alanna Armstead, and Kyleigh Armstead all at home; her Maternal Grandmother, Karen Engberg of Lima; Paternal Grandfather, Thomas Hart of Temperance, MI; Father-in-love, Darrin (Deanna) Ward of Lima; Paternal Great-grandmother, Gloria Hart of Temperance, MI; a Sister, Jenna Ward of Lima. She is survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and sister-friends. Ashleigh knew no strangers. She was preceded in death by a Maternal Grandfather; Robert "York" Engberg; a Paternal Grandmother, Cynthia Hart; a Paternal Great-grandfather, Alvie Hart; Maternal Great-grandparents, Charles (Barbara) Swain. Services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Gary Beatty officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Wednesday at Shawnee Chapel. Scattering of cremated remains will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.