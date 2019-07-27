LIMA — Atha Jean "Jeannie" Saunders, 75, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on July 23, 2019, at 7:30 am.

Jeannie was born November 21, 1943 in Lima, OH, to Lionel and Alice Powelson both of whom preceded her in death. On October 28, 1962 she married Larry Saunders who survives in Lima.

Jeannie graduated from Lima Senior High School. She was very creative, and loved to paint and work with ceramics. She spent many years working as a sales associate for J.C. Penney and then Home Depot. She was essential in her position and her coworkers lovingly knew her as "Mean Jean." As her nickname can attest, she was beloved by all who had the pleasure of being in her life. She was a people person through and through, and there was nobody that she couldn't get along with. Even though she was loved by all, Jeannie's family held a special place in her heart. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her loved ones and all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: her husband, Larry Saunders; her children, Scott Saunders, and Chris Willams (Tom Wheeler); her grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Zachary Williams, Andrew Wheeler, and Matthew Wheeler; her great-granddaughter, Chloe Williams; her brother-in-law, Richard Bowe; many nieces and nephews; and her dog Gracie.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Lionel and Alice; her siblings, Tommy Powelson and Patricia Bowe; and her dog Abby.

The family would also like to express special thanks to Dr. Michael Martz and St. Rita's Hospice for the grace and kindness that they showed in Jeannie's time of need.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service on Monday, July 29 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. and then again from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., also at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.