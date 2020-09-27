1/1
Aubrey Daniel Sr.
LIMA —Mr. Aubrey Marcellous Daniel, Sr., age 87, passed from this life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at approximately 8:25 a.m. at St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, WS.

He was born on August 22, 1933 in Bruce, Mississippi to the union of Orin "Tobe" and Willie B. (Zinn) Daniel; both parents preceded him in death.

He was united in holy matrimony to Lenteen (McIntosh) Daniel, she preceded him in death.

Mr. Daniel retired from Enryco Steel in Milwaukee as a Master Welder. He was a 32nd degree Mason.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his companion of 43 years; Barbara Triplett of Milwaukee. 10 sons; Larry Daniel and Marcus Daniel (Veronica) both of Lima. Stanley K. Daniel (Reutina), Swancey Daniel (Kimberly) and Aubrey M. Daniel, Jr. (Tara) all of Georgia. Dexter Daniel (Brenda), Brian Triplett and Aaron Triplett all of Milwaukee. Dennis Daniel (Lisa) of Fairfield, OH and Peter Gray of Mississippi. 5 daughters; Sandra Daniel and Willamena Daniel both of Lima. Audrey Daniel of Milwaukee, WI. Karen Daniel of Fairfield, OH and Stacey Gray of Ft. Wayne, IN. 47 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death a son; Orlando Daniel. A daughter; Mia Gray, 3 brothers; Everett Daniel, J.D.Daniel and Winfred Daniel.

Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment – Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the DANIEL Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
