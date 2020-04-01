LIMA — Audra Ann "Audra" Bowers, 87, of Lima passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones at 9:42 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Audra was born on September 10, 1932, in Delphos, Ohio, to the late Leon and Bessie (Fair) Talboon who preceded her in death. On November 14, 1953 she married Anthony "Tony" P. Bowers and he survives in Lima.

She is survived by, sons, Jim (Jacquie) Bowers, of Lima, OH, Randy Bowers, of Lafayette, OH, Jeff (Kellie) Bowers, of New Boston, MI, daughters, Joann (Chris) Vermillion, of Louisville, KY, Sandy (Paul) Wolfe, of Lima, OH, Diana Hullibarger, of Lima, OH and Kim Bader, of Lima, OH; twenty-four grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Sandy) Talboon of Delphos.

She was preceded in death by, sisters, Betty Wegesin, Rosemary (Paul) Fry, Bertha (Bob) Zink; brother John (Betty) Talboon; son, Gregory Anthony Bowers and grandson Nicholas Bader.

Audra worked for many years and retired from The Pharm in Lima. She enjoyed the little things in life most importantly her grandchildren. She loved supporting them in their endeavors, cheering them on at their events and especially showcasing her family in the many pictures that surround her home.

A Private family Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lima, OH. The public may view the services via live streaming at stjohnlima.com Father David Ross will officiate. Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Transitional Care Unit.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.