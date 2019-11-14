OTTAWA – Audrey M. Cavanaugh, 87, of Ottawa died 9:05 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 30, 1932 in New Cleveland to the late Ben and Catherine (Laubenthal) Wischmeyer. On October 13, 1954 she married Anthony Cavanaugh who died December 13, 1985.

She is survived by five children, Greg Cavanaugh of Ottawa, Lynn (Charles) Ellerbrock of Lima, Dennis (Kristine) Cavanaugh of Ottawa, Kathleen "Chip" Cavanaugh of Continental, and Jana (Joe) Lucas of Sherwood; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Leinsetter of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law, Kate Wischmeyer of Ottawa.. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred Wischmeyer, James (Helen) Wischmeyer, Harold (Henrietta) Wischmeyer, and Norman Wischmeyer; four sisters, Loretta (Paul) Ruhe, Mildred (Lawrence) Brickner, Kathryn (August) Stritt, Dolores (Walter) Recker; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cavanaugh; and two brothers-in-law, John Nartker and Ed Leinsetter.

Audrey was a homemaker and had worked at Sylvania GTE formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and their Altar Rosary Society. She was a 1950 graduate of Miller City High School where she was a cheerleader for their state championship basketball team. Audrey was a member of the Ottawa and American Legion Auxiliaries. She was a mega blood donor and she volunteered for various organizations including the elections board, nursing homes, and was a teacher's aide. Audrey enjoyed playing Yahtzee and was a Euchre card shark. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and her many friends.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. There will be an American Legion Auxiliary service at 7:00 p.m., a Auxiliary service at 7:15 p.m. both on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign.

