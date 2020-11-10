ELIDA — Audrey Mae Wagner, 91, died at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence in Elida, Ohio.

Audrey was born on April 7, 1929, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to the late Leonard A. Covey and Roxie (Harvey) Covey. On June 8, 1946, she married George Wagner, he preceded her in death on October 19, 2018. They were married 72 years. She graduated from East High School in Sciotoville, Ohio in 1946. She was a homemaker and worked at The Leader, Abrahams and Lazarus She also modeled for The Leader, Lazarus and Abrahams.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Tom) Nolte of Elida and her grandson Scott (Cara) Nolte and great grandchildren, Audrey and Landon all of Morrow, a granddaughter Trish (Jon) Laux and great grandchildren Emma, Olivia, Owen and Alaina all of Elida and granddaughter Jennifer (Nicholas) Atamanick and great grandchildren Autumn, Nicholas, and Nathan all of Waterville; a daughter Susan (Gary) Broshes of Elida , her grandson Zachariah (Christy) Broshes and great grandchildren Connor and Sophia all of Lima; granddaughter Maranda (Chad) Schwartzengraber and great grandchildren McKenna and Brooklyn Schwartzengraber all of Marysville; brother-in-law Paul Wagner, sister-in-law Eleanor Wagner and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Richard Wagner, two brothers, Howard (June) Covey and Everett (Geneva) Covey. sister-in-law Jeannie (Dale) Wood, brother-in-law Fred Wagner, sister-in-law Adah Wagner

There will be a private family Memorial Service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rousculp Church of Christ or to the family.

