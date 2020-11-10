1/1
Audrey Mae Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIDA — Audrey Mae Wagner, 91, died at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence in Elida, Ohio.

Audrey was born on April 7, 1929, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to the late Leonard A. Covey and Roxie (Harvey) Covey. On June 8, 1946, she married George Wagner, he preceded her in death on October 19, 2018. They were married 72 years. She graduated from East High School in Sciotoville, Ohio in 1946. She was a homemaker and worked at The Leader, Abrahams and Lazarus She also modeled for The Leader, Lazarus and Abrahams.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Tom) Nolte of Elida and her grandson Scott (Cara) Nolte and great grandchildren, Audrey and Landon all of Morrow, a granddaughter Trish (Jon) Laux and great grandchildren Emma, Olivia, Owen and Alaina all of Elida and granddaughter Jennifer (Nicholas) Atamanick and great grandchildren Autumn, Nicholas, and Nathan all of Waterville; a daughter Susan (Gary) Broshes of Elida , her grandson Zachariah (Christy) Broshes and great grandchildren Connor and Sophia all of Lima; granddaughter Maranda (Chad) Schwartzengraber and great grandchildren McKenna and Brooklyn Schwartzengraber all of Marysville; brother-in-law Paul Wagner, sister-in-law Eleanor Wagner and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Richard Wagner, two brothers, Howard (June) Covey and Everett (Geneva) Covey. sister-in-law Jeannie (Dale) Wood, brother-in-law Fred Wagner, sister-in-law Adah Wagner

There will be a private family Memorial Service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rousculp Church of Christ or to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved