Audrey Stearns

WAPAKONETA — Audrey Bertha Stearns, 87, of Wapakoneta died at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Wapakoneta Manor. She was born June 1, 1933, in Englee, Newfoundland, daughter of Augustus and Janette (Fillier) Cull and they preceded her in death.

On February 4, 1961 she married Richard "Dick" Stearns in the rectory of St, Joseph Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Richard Wytoch presiding. Audrey and Richard met in the fall of 1959 in St. Anthonys, Newfoundland, Canada, where Richard was stationed with the U. S. Air Force. Audrey's occupation in Canada was a nurses' aide in Grenfell Hospital, St.Athony, Newfoundland. Audrey's initial travel from Newfoundland to Wapakoneta involved coastal boat, train, airplane, bus, and taxi.

Audrey and Richard lived in Augusta, Georgia, near Fort Gordon and near Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, then Wapakoneta. They have enjoyed 59 years, 7 months of marriage and are the parents of Joseph Stearns of Wapakoneta, Michael Stearns, deceased, Janet (Michael) Pettifor of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Daniel Stearns, Wapakoneta. Janet and Michael Pettifor have a daughter, Atalie Goffeney who with Eddie Henle has two sons Asher and Lincoln Henle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Audrey loved returning to Newfoundland to visit, and the family did, flying one time then driving six times. This involves about 2000 miles plus a several hour ferry boat ride each way. She also liked gardening and house plants. She made some crafts, and did some sewing, making clothes for herself and Janet. She was an excellent cook and homemaker,

She is survived by brothers Fremonder (Lucy) Cull, Roddikton, Newfoundland, Calvin (Betty) Cull, Ignace, Ontario, Valence (Betty) Cull, Kitchener, Ontario, sister Lillian (Harold) Cook, Kitchener, Ontario, and sister in law Vicky (Gilbert, deceased) Cull, Roddickton, Newfoundland, sons Willie (Linda) Pilgrim, Mount Moriah, Newfoundland, Boyd (Elsie) Cull, Ignace, Ontario, and Elvis (Belinda) Loder, Fort McMurray, Alberta. Also surviving are grandsons Corey (Tina) Pilgrim, Bradley (Laurie) Pilgrim, Leon Pilgrim, and Joshua (Kelly) Loder, granddaughters Kayla Pilgrim, Jody Cull (Greg) Waldock, and Aimee Loder (James) Duben, great grandsons Joel Pilgrim, Jade Pilgrim, and Jackson Waldock, great granddaughters Michelle Pilgrim, Shelby Pilgrim, Laura Pilgrim, Jazmine Waldock (twin of Jackson), and Addison Pilgrim, great great grandsons Dylan Duben, and Kyser Pilgrim, and great great grand daughters Shauna Duben, Rashin Pilgrim, Draya Pilgrim and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Alexander (Margeret, also deceased ) Cull, and Gilbert (Vicky, living in Roddickton) Cull, sister Rita Nardachioni and son Michael Stearns.

Audrey was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the former Christian Mothers at St. Joseph.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2-5 p.m., Sun. at the funeral home.

In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks are required.