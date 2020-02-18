WAPAKONETA — B. David "Dave" Campbell, 81, of Wapakoneta passed away at 11:47 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born in Wapakoneta, OH on January 29, 1939 to Burton & Mary (Parcell) Campbell who preceded him in death. In 1958 he married Judy Kauper and she passed away on July 8, 1975. On December 3, 1976 he married Carolyn Bohnlein and she survives in Wapakoneta.

He is survived by 5 children Vicki (Ferris) Robinson, Brad (Colleen) Campbell, Mark (Traci) Campbell, Barbara (Ernie) Steinke, David (Shannon) Campbell; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers Robert, Ronald, John, Earl and a sister Ruth.

Dave was a 1958 graduate of Blume High School. He worked at the Wapakoneta Machine Company and retired from Marathon Oil performing maintenance at service stations. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the Auglaize County Democratic Party where he served as a chairman. He served on city council for Wapakoneta for 22 years retiring on December 31, 2009 and was a board member for the Wapakoneta Sister Cities. He was also a member of the Eagles #691, Moose #2564 and the Elks #54. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, camping, going on cruises and traveling. He also worked at the Indianapolis 500 as a Yellow Shirt Safety Officer in gasoline alley for many years. Dave was always eager to brag about his kids and grandkids to anyone who would listen. He and his family were also a host for many German exchange students from 1995-2010.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Lynda Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Salem United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com