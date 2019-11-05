LIMA — B. Gail Eckler, age 82, passed away November 5, 2019, at 4:00 am, at the Wyngate Senior Living Community. Gail was born April 10, 1937, in Pendleton County, KY, to John William and Amma Pauline (Mire) Eckler who preceded her in death.

Gail was a 1955 graduate of Williamstown High School, a 1959 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a B.S. degree and then a 1969 graduate from Xavier University with a master's degree in education. She had spent her career as a teacher with Portsmouth City Schools in Portsmouth, OH then with Williamstown Independent Schools in Williamstown, KY and then she ended her career with Perry Local Schools in Allen County, OH retiring in 1989. Gail was a member of the Williamstown Baptist Church in Williamstown, KY and had been attending the First Baptist Church in Lima, OH. She also belonged to the Alpha Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and the Allen County Retired Teachers Association. Gail had spent 20 years as co-owner of a business with her friend, Lou Ann, specializing in homemade garments and arts and crafts.

Gail is survived by her siblings: Loris (Rev. Dr. Phillip) Points of Lexington, KY, Jack Eckler of Williamstown, KY, Janis (Fred) Fox of Frankfort, KY, Charles Marion Eckler of Richmond, KY and John Richey (Ann) Eckler of Elberton, GA, 11 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend, Lou Ann Elliot of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dawson Eckler and 2 sisters in-law, Nancy Eckler and Sheila Eckler.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in Lima, OH, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Rev. Andrew Shields. Then Gail will be taken to Williamstown, KY, where services will be held on Saturday, November, 9, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Williamstown Baptist Church where friends may call one hour prior to services. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Leap. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Dryridge, KY following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church at 451 N. Cable Rd., Lima, OH 45805 or the Williamstown Baptist Church at 214 N. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.