1/1
Barbara Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPENCERVILLE — Barbara E. Adams, 75, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 10:39 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Urbana Place Assisted Living Facility in Urbana, Ohio, where she was residing.

She was born September 18, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the late Ross V. Crites and Lena M. (Thomas) Crites. On February 21, 1964 she married Larry E. Adams, who died February 20, 2008.

Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School and held various office positions prior to her husband being diagnosed with ALS. She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church and was a 50 plus year member of the Ohio Eastern Stars and a member of its White Shrine organization. Barbara enjoyed playing piano and organ for many local churches, funeral homes and weddings. She also enjoyed cooking and playing music with her very special friend Greg Richeson and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters and a son; Sheila (Dennis Shaffner) Barton of Springfield, Brent (Shelli) Adams and Sharla (Mitch Osting) Adams, both of Spencerville. Her grandchildren are Phillip (Michele) Etgen, Kyle (Jessica King) Etgen, Cynthia (Kevin) Williams, Allison Adams, Mitchell Adams and Amanda Shaffner. Her great grandchildren are Wyatt and Whitney Etgen, Konnor and Harper Williams, Zach Cook and Dylan King. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Clair Crites and Ned (Melinda) Crites and her sisters-in-law, Barbara Crites, Joyce (Ed) Williams and Susan (Fred) Lee. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are 2 brothers, Ross and Roger, 2 sisters-in-law, Donna and Marlene and 3 nephews, Rick, Gary and Steven.

We recognize that many people will wish to pay their respects, but due to the Covid Virus, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask at the funeral home and grave site. In addition to these precautions, the family will hold separate visitations at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Sharla and Brent's families will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday. Sharla's family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Following the 3 PM visitation, Barbara will be laid to rest at the Spencerville Cemetery with Pastor Shane Crites officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation or to the Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 130, in care of the funeral home, 728 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, Ohio 45887 Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved