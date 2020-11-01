SPENCERVILLE — Barbara E. Adams, 75, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 10:39 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Urbana Place Assisted Living Facility in Urbana, Ohio, where she was residing.

She was born September 18, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the late Ross V. Crites and Lena M. (Thomas) Crites. On February 21, 1964 she married Larry E. Adams, who died February 20, 2008.

Barbara was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School and held various office positions prior to her husband being diagnosed with ALS. She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church and was a 50 plus year member of the Ohio Eastern Stars and a member of its White Shrine organization. Barbara enjoyed playing piano and organ for many local churches, funeral homes and weddings. She also enjoyed cooking and playing music with her very special friend Greg Richeson and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters and a son; Sheila (Dennis Shaffner) Barton of Springfield, Brent (Shelli) Adams and Sharla (Mitch Osting) Adams, both of Spencerville. Her grandchildren are Phillip (Michele) Etgen, Kyle (Jessica King) Etgen, Cynthia (Kevin) Williams, Allison Adams, Mitchell Adams and Amanda Shaffner. Her great grandchildren are Wyatt and Whitney Etgen, Konnor and Harper Williams, Zach Cook and Dylan King. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Clair Crites and Ned (Melinda) Crites and her sisters-in-law, Barbara Crites, Joyce (Ed) Williams and Susan (Fred) Lee. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are 2 brothers, Ross and Roger, 2 sisters-in-law, Donna and Marlene and 3 nephews, Rick, Gary and Steven.

We recognize that many people will wish to pay their respects, but due to the Covid Virus, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask at the funeral home and grave site. In addition to these precautions, the family will hold separate visitations at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Sharla and Brent's families will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday. Sharla's family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Following the 3 PM visitation, Barbara will be laid to rest at the Spencerville Cemetery with Pastor Shane Crites officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation or to the Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 130, in care of the funeral home, 728 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, Ohio 45887 Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com