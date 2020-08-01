1/
Barbara Armstead
CRIDERSVILLE — Barbara Jean Burkes Crum Armstead, age 81 of Cridersville, passed at 4:09 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born November 1, 1938 in Sparta, TN to the late Menzo and Beulah Blackwell. She was formerly married to Robert Crum who is deceased and Felix Armstead.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO, poker, and visiting casinos. Most of all, she treasured her family, cooking, and the family gatherings.

She is survived by 2 sons - Scott (Kathy) Crum of Lima; Brian (Charlene) Armstead of Spencerville; 7 daughters - Toni (Kim) Conaway of Cridersville; Joni (Mark) Hollon of lima; Staci (Dick) Miles of Lima; Lori (Tim) Breece of Forest, Ohio; Joy (Jeff) Shay of Deale, MD; Felicia (Marvin) Armstead of Lima and Mandi (Quincy) Armstead of Lima; 27 grandchildren including a special grandson - Cameron; and 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son - Brett Armstead; a daughter - Bobbi Crum; and a brother - Doug Blackwell.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help with burial cost.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com The family wishes to thank Cridersville Health Care for the many years of love and care given to Barbara.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
