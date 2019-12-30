COLUMBUS GROVE — Barbara Ann Begg, 84, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at home in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

She was born on a farm, February 12, 1935, in Columbus Grove, to parents Harry and Ruth (Irwin) Herman, who preceded her in death.

Barbara graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1953. She was employed by Equity Dairy until her marriage to James Begg, on April 20, 1956.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Marsha (Joseph) Duffey and Pamela (Gary) Schroeder; grandsons, Jeremy (Kawika) Schroeder and Matthew (Stephanie) Duffey; and sister, Marilyn Greeno. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jack Greeno.

She lived all her life on a farm. Through research, it was discovered a farm she owned was eligible to be an Ohio Century Farm. The farm had been in her family for more than 100 years and still is in the family. Also, through additional investigation, Barbara's ancestors were traced back to the pilgrims on the Mayflower. She was a member of the Columbus Colony Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Barbara was a socially active person who was deeply involved in the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus Grove, monthly card clubs, Mother's Club (while her children were in school), Columbus Grove Band Boosters, and the Travel Series at Apollo Joint Career Center. She enjoyed traveling. Her early years were spent traveling with her parents and sister to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan each summer to go fishing. After her marriage, she and her family continued to make the annual trek to Michigan with her parents until the late 1980s. She and Jim also took an annual vacation with their daughters traveling throughout the United States while they were still in school. Barbara also enjoyed taking cruises around the world with her husband, her daughters and their families.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Services begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Osborn Cemetery, Columbus Grove. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.

The family would like to thank Putnam County Hospice for the care they gave Barbara. Please make your memorial donations to Putnam County Hospice.

