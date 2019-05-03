Barbara Brookhart

LIMA — Barbara J Brookhart, 71, passed away at 6:00 pm, May 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born August 30, 1947 in Celina to Carl and Ruth (Burke) Brookhart who preceded her in death. Her domestic partner, Elaine Harvey survives in Lima.

Barbara was a 1965 graduate of Shawnee High School. She had worked as an inspector with DTR in Bluffton, OH from which she retired in 2014.

Survivors include: a Twin-Sister, Beverly Young of Lima; a Niece, Barb Patton; a Great-Niece, Ashley; a Great-Nephew, Matthew.

She was preceded in death by: a Brother, Daniel Brookhart.

There will be no calling or services at this time and burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL are in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

Published in The Lima News from May 3 to May 4, 2019
