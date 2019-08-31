Barbara Brubaker

Obituary
ST. MARYS — Barbara L. Brubaker, 88, formerly of Saint Marys, and a resident of Lochhaven Assisted Living Center, Lima, died 11:15 A.M. Friday, August 30, 2019.

She was born October 21, 1930, in Saint Marys, the daughter of Andrew and Maude (Caldwell) Kohler.

She married Wilbur Brubaker on June 28, 1952; he preceded her in death on July 2, 2015.

She is survived by her daughters: Diane (Bill Long) Brubaker of Wapakoneta; Mary Jo (Jack) Cox of Lima.

She is survived by three grandchildren: Drew (Amanda) Bindel; Jill (Zach) Smithey; Kelsey Cox. She is survived by two great-grandchildren: Jacob Bindel; Olivia Smithey.

She is also survived by three step-grandchildren: Jamie Cox; Joshua Cox; Jonah (Rebecca) Cox.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Weaver of Saint Marys.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her siblings: Robert Kohler; Mildred Kohler; Mary Larsh; Ethel Wibbeler; Roy Kohler; Clarence Kohler; Charles Kohler.

Barb was a 1948 graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, canning, gardening; working on puzzles; sewing; and spending time with her beloved cat, "Dingey". She really enjoyed her favorite TV star, Tom Selleck, and she was a member of the former First Friends Church in Saint Marys. She attended the Open Door Baptist Church in Lima.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys. Pastor William Turner from Open Door Church, and Pastor John Yohe from Pilgrim Lighthouse Church, will co-officiate the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Sue's Animal Rescue Team (SART) or Deb's Dogs.

Condolences may be sent to Barb's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
