ST. MARYS — Barbara L. Brubaker, 88, formerly of Saint Marys, and a resident of Lochhaven Assisted Living Center, Lima, died 11:15 A.M. Friday, August 30, 2019.

She was born October 21, 1930, in Saint Marys, the daughter of Andrew and Maude (Caldwell) Kohler.

She married Wilbur Brubaker on June 28, 1952; he preceded her in death on July 2, 2015.

She is survived by her daughters: Diane (Bill Long) Brubaker of Wapakoneta; Mary Jo (Jack) Cox of Lima.

She is survived by three grandchildren: Drew (Amanda) Bindel; Jill (Zach) Smithey; Kelsey Cox. She is survived by two great-grandchildren: Jacob Bindel; Olivia Smithey.

She is also survived by three step-grandchildren: Jamie Cox; Joshua Cox; Jonah (Rebecca) Cox.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Weaver of Saint Marys.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her siblings: Robert Kohler; Mildred Kohler; Mary Larsh; Ethel Wibbeler; Roy Kohler; Clarence Kohler; Charles Kohler.

Barb was a 1948 graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, canning, gardening; working on puzzles; sewing; and spending time with her beloved cat, "Dingey". She really enjoyed her favorite TV star, Tom Selleck, and she was a member of the former First Friends Church in Saint Marys. She attended the Open Door Baptist Church in Lima.

Funeral rites will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys. Pastor William Turner from Open Door Church, and Pastor John Yohe from Pilgrim Lighthouse Church, will co-officiate the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Sue's Animal Rescue Team (SART) or Deb's Dogs.

Condolences may be sent to Barb's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net