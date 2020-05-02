DELPHOS — Barbara Ann Butler, of Delphos, passed away on May 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 8, 1939 to the late Henry and Chrisalda (Raymond) Carder. On June 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to Clarence "Buck" Butler; he preceded her in death on December 30, 2003. Barb is survived by one son, Brian (Brett Andrews) Butler of Ft. Wayne; two daughters, Sherri (Larry) Etzkorn and Deann (Larry) Heiing, both of Delphos; brother, Henry "Hank" (Sondra) Carder of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Nicole (Kyle) Early of Delphos, Lauren (Cody) Hattery of Fort Wayne, Logan Heiing of Delphos, Austin Heiing of Ada and Noah Heiing of Delphos and four great grandchildren, Pacey, Tucker and Eden Early and Emerson Hattery. She is proceeded in death by her son, Craig Butler; Brother, Abbott "Bud" Carder; Sister, Pat Fischbach and granddaughter Amanda Etzkorn. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a 1957 St. John's graduate. She was an avid St John's boy's basketball fan, being a season ticket holder since 1958. Barb had worked at Pat's Donuts and Crème in Delphos since its opening in 2009. She truly enjoyed supporting and attending her kids and grandkids activities. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to Putnam County Hospice or Vancrest activities department. Arrangements are being taken care of by Harter and Schier Funeral Home. ~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.