Barbara Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELPHOS — Barbara Ann Butler, of Delphos, passed away on May 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 8, 1939 to the late Henry and Chrisalda (Raymond) Carder. On June 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to Clarence "Buck" Butler; he preceded her in death on December 30, 2003. Barb is survived by one son, Brian (Brett Andrews) Butler of Ft. Wayne; two daughters, Sherri (Larry) Etzkorn and Deann (Larry) Heiing, both of Delphos; brother, Henry "Hank" (Sondra) Carder of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Nicole (Kyle) Early of Delphos, Lauren (Cody) Hattery of Fort Wayne, Logan Heiing of Delphos, Austin Heiing of Ada and Noah Heiing of Delphos and four great grandchildren, Pacey, Tucker and Eden Early and Emerson Hattery. She is proceeded in death by her son, Craig Butler; Brother, Abbott "Bud" Carder; Sister, Pat Fischbach and granddaughter Amanda Etzkorn. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a 1957 St. John's graduate. She was an avid St John's boy's basketball fan, being a season ticket holder since 1958. Barb had worked at Pat's Donuts and Crème in Delphos since its opening in 2009. She truly enjoyed supporting and attending her kids and grandkids activities. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to Putnam County Hospice or Vancrest activities department. Arrangements are being taken care of by Harter and Schier Funeral Home. ~~To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved