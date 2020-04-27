CRIDERSVILLE — Barbara J. Cerda, 59, of Cridersville, passed away surrounded by her family at 7:05 AM on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 4, 1960 in Lima to Robert and Eloise (Stilgenbauer) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She had previously been married to Joseph Cerda, Sr., who survives in Cridersville.

Barbara had worked as a service center support staff member at Fed Ex for twenty-five years. She enjoyed reading, gambling with her sister, but most of all loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her daughter Socorro Cerda of Cridersville; her sons Joseph (Shyla) Cerda, Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Christopher "Mooch" (Amanda "Manders") Cerda of Marysville; her sister Ann Schenk of Cridersville; her grandchildren Hailee, Aubrey and Lincoln on the way; her nephew Ben (Kim) Schenk, her niece Stacey (David) Deitering and their families; her two shih tzu's Snick and Chooch.

She was preceded in death by her brother Charlie Smith; her brother-in-law Mike Schenk.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.