LIMA — Barbara S. Clemens 76, died at 8:49 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Barbara S. was born on May 27, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to Benjamin J LeVesque and Helen [Zane] LeVesque. On Saturday, June 13, 1964, she married David Clemens who survives in Lima, She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She formerly was an LPN in the Gottlieb Hospital, Melrose PK, IL. She loved antiquing and many years of happy and fruitful years of fishing at Lake Erie. She loved her boys-her family.

She is survived by her husband - David Clemens, Lima, OH, and two sons, David Clemens, and Michael Clemens, both of Bessemar, AL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Rd., Lima, Ohio 45807.

