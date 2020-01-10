LIMA —Barbara S. "Barb" Daley, age 86, was called home to the Lord at 10:40 am Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Lima Convalescent Home with the love of her family by her side. Barb was born January 10, 1934 in Lima, OH, to the late Perry and Inez (Luke) Hefner. On November 10, 1951 she married Louis P. "Louie" Daley. Barb attended Lima Central High School. After graduation she worked for Sears Roebuck. After marrying Louie she ran the family business, Daley's Bait House for more than 22 years. Barb loved to garden and had been awarded by the City of Lima for her talents. She was a fantastic cook and especially loved cooking for her family and spending time with her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to St. Rita's Hospice and the Lima Convalescent Home for the love and care given to Barb. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Louis P. "Louie" Daley of Lima; seven children, Michael (Kay) Daley of Caneyville, KY, Phyllis (Ken) Werling of Columbus, Timothy (Becky) Daley of Lima, Lynn (Ron) Alger of Lima, Elaine Daley of Westminster, Steven (Carolyn) Daley of Pataskala, and John (Lori) Daley of Lima; 47 grandchildren, 19 + great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Janis Hefner of Lima and son-in-law, Mark Geier of Delphos.She is preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Flores, Sharon Geier; infant son, James Daley; two brothers, Phillip B. Hefner and H. Warren (Patty) Hefner.A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Father David Ross will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Monday, January 13, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 8:00 pm following the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.