Barbara Farsht
Lima — Barbara A. Farsht, age 80, passed away November 5, 2020, at 3:21 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System.

Barbara was born February 13, 1940, in Lima, OH, to Larry and Velma E. (O'Larry) Long who preceded her in death. On February 26, 1962, she married Richard Farsht who preceded her in death on October 5, 2015.

Barbara was a homemaker. She spent her time doing cross word puzzles, reading her bible and watching movies with The Sound of Music being her favorite.

Barbara is survived by her children: Terrie (T.C) Crawford of Lima, OH, Doris E. Farsht of Lima, OH, Kimberly Farsht of Lima, OH, Crystal Farsht of TX, Charles Farsht of Dayton, OH and Cindy Allen of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Angelina Farsht, Sampson Farsht, Ashley Torres, Thomas E. Farsht Jr., Kristien (Cameron) Flloyd, Tom Paul Farsht and Bradford Lee Farsht, 10 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: Linda Jones of Lima, OH and Alice North of Fostoria, OH.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Long and a sister, Rose Long.

There will be a memorial service held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a late date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
