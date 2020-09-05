Barbara Fuqua

LIMA — Mrs. Barbara Ann Fuqua, age 70, passed from this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at approximately 4:39 p.m. at her residence in Lima, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on November 2, 1949 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Ola and Ruth (Bowens) Cunningham; both parents preceded her in death.

On August 12, 1967 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Charles Fuqua, he preceded her in death on June 6, 2002.

Mrs. Fuqua retired from St. Rita's Hospital and she was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Lawrence Cunningham, Sr., Carson T. Fuqua and Marvin G. Fuqua all of Lima. A daughter; Marsha L. Fuqua of Lima. 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Laymon Cunningham (Queen) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Michael Cunningham (Bessie) Cleveland of Cleveland, OH. 3 sisters; Mattie Cunningham, Jeanette (Nelson) Fuqua and Gridale "Shirley" Cunningham all of Lima. 2 sisters-in-law; Janie Cunningham of Lima, OH and Mary Cunningham of Florence, AL. A host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; LaKisha Cunningham. A sister; Ruby L. Thornton. 4 brothers; Hilton Cunningham, Samuel Cunningham, Jim Cunningham and James "Rip" Cunningham.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. C. M. Manley, officiating.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

