LIMA — Barbara A. Gaskill, 73, of Lima, passed away on March 2, 2019.

She leaves behind two daughters: Doris Franklin and Loretta Rice, six grandchildren: Christopher Franklin, Thomas Rice, Angelia Nichols, Amanda Todd, David Todd, and Virginia Truax, several great-grandchildren, and siblings: Earl Frasure, James Bailey, and Loretta Helms.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2-4pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH with a funeral service beginning at 4pm. Burial will be at Preston Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am.

Per family's wishes, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.