FINDLAY — Barbara Gossard, 74, of Findlay, passed away at 1:09am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1945, in Kenton, OH to the late Howard "Bucky" and Edna (Hites) Lowery. She married Kenneth A. Gossard on December 22, 1989, and he survives.

Barb is also survived by her daughters: Joy (Skip) Burleson of Lima, OH, Teresa (Kevin McCurdy) Leigh of Coshocton, OH, and Melissa Prater of Findlay, OH; her sons: Kenny R. Gossard of Findlay, and Kevin (Sharon Van Heck) Gossard of Arlington; her sisters: Joyce Nadine Schuller of Frostproof, FL, Eleanor (Jim) Perine of Lima, OH, Linda (Jim) Ridinger of Frostproof, FL, Sharon Price of Indian Lake, OH, and Janet (Mike) McGue of Mt. Victory, OH; her sister-in-law, Sharon Lowery of Forest, OH; her beloved grandchildren: Amber Gossard, Steven (Rachel) Burleson, Jayme (Robert) Gossard-Saine, Adrienne Gossard, Mark (Melissa) Burleson, Brandi (Roy) Burroughs, Jessica (Shawn) Spicer, Kevin Gossard II, Gregory (Christina) Burleson, Karolyn Gossard, Emily Gossard, Eland (Britney Rodgers) Leigh, and Braeden Leigh; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Gossard; her sister, Donna Fay; her brother, Ronald Lowery; and her brothers-in-law: Jack Schuller and Fred Price.

Barb retired from both United Technologies in Kenton and Centrex in Findlay. She was a very active lady, spending winters in Frostproof, FL where she enjoyed shuffle board, playing bingo, exercising, and line dancing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with David Liles officiating. Burial will be in Fairview McDonald Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation will be held from 12:00-4:00pm on Sunday, September 22 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and for 1 hour (10:00-11:00am) prior to the service on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com