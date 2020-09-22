LIMA — Barbara E. Haithcox, age 73, passed away September 22, 2020, at 4:25 a.m. at her residence.Barbara was born March 17, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to Kenneth and Loretta (Daublestein) Blake who preceded her in death.

She married Robert Dale Haithcox on Sept. 22, 1973 in Lima.

Also surviving are four children: Dwayne (Kellie) Haithcox, Todd (Linda) Haithcox, Yvette (Todd) Gordon and Nichole Haithcox all of Lima; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

She retired from Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant in 2009.

She was a member of Local #1219. She enjoyed making greeting cards and other crafts with her girls in Putnam County.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Rev. James Neighbors and Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward to officiate the service.

Visitation will be from Noon until the time of services on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.