CRIDERSVILLE —Barbara ANN Herbst age 75, of Cridersville passed away peacefully at
Cridersville Health Care, 4:25 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was
born April 5, 1944 in Lauderdale, Mississippi to the late James Edgar
and Mary D. Roebuck Carpenter. She married Mike Herbst April 4, 1964
and he survives in Cridersville.
Ann loved walking her dog, Jake and shopping on QVC. She was a member
of I'm Special Breast Cancer Group and enjoyed walking in the Relay for
Life.
Additional survivors include a son Pete (Shelly) Herbst of Roy, Utah, a
daughter Chelle (Pete) Zuppardo of Wapakoneta, granddaughters: Emily
and Maddie Herbst, a brother Dodd (Gwen) Carpenter of Arkansas, in-laws:
Jim (Nancy) Herbst of Portland, TN, Gary Herbst of Lima, Bob (Tricia)
Herbst of Van Wert, Deb (Clay) Carnes of Spencerville, Sharon McCaslin
of Lima and several nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by siblings: Gloria Buchanan, Joe Carpenter
and James Carpenter.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at Bayliff &
Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday
at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will
be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.
Memorial contributions may be given to Auglaize County Humane Society or
to the . Online condolences may be shared at
BayliffAndSon.com