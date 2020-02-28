CRIDERSVILLE —Barbara ANN Herbst age 75, of Cridersville passed away peacefully at

Cridersville Health Care, 4:25 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was

born April 5, 1944 in Lauderdale, Mississippi to the late James Edgar

and Mary D. Roebuck Carpenter. She married Mike Herbst April 4, 1964

and he survives in Cridersville.

Ann loved walking her dog, Jake and shopping on QVC. She was a member

of I'm Special Breast Cancer Group and enjoyed walking in the Relay for

Life.

Additional survivors include a son Pete (Shelly) Herbst of Roy, Utah, a

daughter Chelle (Pete) Zuppardo of Wapakoneta, granddaughters: Emily

and Maddie Herbst, a brother Dodd (Gwen) Carpenter of Arkansas, in-laws:

Jim (Nancy) Herbst of Portland, TN, Gary Herbst of Lima, Bob (Tricia)

Herbst of Van Wert, Deb (Clay) Carnes of Spencerville, Sharon McCaslin

of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by siblings: Gloria Buchanan, Joe Carpenter

and James Carpenter.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at Bayliff &

Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday

at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will

be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to Auglaize County Humane Society or

to the . Online condolences may be shared at

BayliffAndSon.com