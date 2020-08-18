1/1
Barbara Hoel
1952 - 2020
LIMA — Barbara Elaine Hoel, 68, of Lima, OH and formerly of New Hampshire, OH, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lost Creek Care Center, Lima, OH.

Barbara was born on April 26, 1952 in Lima, a daughter of the late William Edward and Betty Jane Bowsher Hutchison. She married John Leslie in 1978 and he preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Edward Hutchison, and three nephews, Billy Jenkins, Willy Hutchison and Bruce E Hutchison, Jr.

Barb is survived by two siblings, Bettina Rae (Rodney E.) Wallace and Brian Keith (Patricia K. Tussing) Hutchison, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Barb was a 1970 graduate of Waynesfield-Goshen Schools. She was a nurse's aide at Indian Lake Manor and worked at Tussing's Pizza in Waynesfield and Hutch's Hut in New Hampshire. Barb was a life-long member at New Hampshire Community Church and volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed helping others, shopping, eating out, and spending her time with family and friends.

Pam Spencer will begin graveside services at 11:00 am, Friday August 21, 2020 at Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire. Visitation is Thursday, August 20th from 5-7 pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
