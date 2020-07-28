1/1
Barbara Howard
CINCINNATI — Beloved mother of Becki (Gerry Fritsch) Laws. Loving grandmother of Gretchen (Alex) Rawlings, Adam (Ivonne) Fritsch, Andrew Fritsch and Aaron (Janet) Fritsch; great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Melvin Ross. Barbara passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
