FINDLAY — Barbara J. Hummel, age 86, formerly of Findlay, died at 10:20am on Monday,

December 9, 2019, at the Hilty Home in Pandora. She was born on June 5,

1933, in Findlay, Ohio to the late James O. and Della E. (Lessig)

Wittenmyer. She married Daniel M. Hummel on September 14, 1951 and he

died in May of 2002.

She is survived by sons: Scott J. (Pamela) Hummel of Columbus Grove,

Douglas M. (Drew White) Hummel of Anderson, South Carolina, and Timothy A.

(Dixie L. Boss-Hummel)Hummel of Ada, Ohio; 8 grandchildren and 14 great

grandchildren; brother: Michael E. (Sharon) Wittenmyer of Rawson; sisters:

Delores Swisher of Findlay and Linda (Larry) Kisseberth of Findlay. She

was preceded in death by a brother: Stephen Wittenmyer.

She was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church and the Presbytery.

She formerly was active in the Ladies Shrine and enjoyed gardening as well

as making crafts.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 and 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Funeral services will be held

at 10:30am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Ken

Wessler will officiate and interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to either I.S.C.A. Crippled Children or the Shrine

