LIMA — Mrs. Barbara Ethel Jones, age 85, passed from this life on March 21, 2020 at approximately 3:06 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on June 16, 1934 in Paulding, Ohio to the union of Joseph Herly and Susan Ethel (Williams) Rowe; both parents are deceased.

On July 29, 1953 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Thomas Jones, he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Jones retired as a Nurses Aid at Lima Convalescent Home. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Jan L. Jones of Milwaukee, WI. 4 grandchildren; Cheyenne Boyce (Rodrick), Andar Muhammed (Crystal), Lamont Newton (Jerasel) and Desmond Corbett. A sister; Sharon Vasquez of Arlington, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Duane Jones and Barry Jones. 7 brothers; Harley Rowe, Revolia Rowe, Charles Rowe, Richard Rowe, Robert Rowe, Roger Rowe and William Rowe. 8 sisters; Geneva Woodruff, Esther Conners, Ruth Davis, Wilma Hill, Olive Townsend, Agnus Tucker, Shirley Floore and Bela Rowe.

Private Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com