1/1
Barbara Kimmel
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Barbara Evelyn Kimmel, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center. She was born on July 10, 1937, in Lima, OH, to William B. and Evelyn F. (Archer) Jones. On April 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard L. Kimmel. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2010.

Barbara is survived by one son, Richard P. (Susan) Kimmel of Delphos; four daughters, Karen (Garry) Cooper of Delphos, Marcia (Deeno) Parlapiano of Lima, Lora Redmon of Lima, and Cheryl Ann (Sonny) Steele of MA; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Bill, Dan and Roger Jones; two sisters, Esther Trusty and Delores Jones; and two granddaughters.

Barbara was a homemaker. She wrote poetry her entire life and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with calling one hour prior to service at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cairo West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved