DELPHOS — Barbara Evelyn Kimmel, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center. She was born on July 10, 1937, in Lima, OH, to William B. and Evelyn F. (Archer) Jones. On April 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard L. Kimmel. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2010.

Barbara is survived by one son, Richard P. (Susan) Kimmel of Delphos; four daughters, Karen (Garry) Cooper of Delphos, Marcia (Deeno) Parlapiano of Lima, Lora Redmon of Lima, and Cheryl Ann (Sonny) Steele of MA; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Bill, Dan and Roger Jones; two sisters, Esther Trusty and Delores Jones; and two granddaughters.

Barbara was a homemaker. She wrote poetry her entire life and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with calling one hour prior to service at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cairo West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

