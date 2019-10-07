LIMA — Barbara Klinger, 68, passed away October 2, 2019, at 3:07 pm, at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus.

Barbara was born July 30, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to Lawrence Workman and Helen Redick, both of whom preceded her in death.

Barbara was a very special person. She loved to have fun and especially enjoyed watching Ohio State Football with all of her dear friends and family. She was always upbeat, and her happiness was infectious. It was hard to have a bad day when Barbara was in your life. She would do anything for anyone, and her caring nature was one of her defining traits. Barbara was an amazing person, and she will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: siblings, Tim (Priscilla) Redick, Mike (Dolly) Redick, Robert (Lela) Redick, Pennie Redick, Virginia Sharp, Susan (Billy) Raines; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents, Lawrence Workman, Helen Redick, and Jerry Redick; as well as brother-in-law, Gary Sharp.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer foundation or donate online at komen.org.

Donations may also be made out to the family in order to help cover funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.