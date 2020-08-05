1/1
Barbara Koontz
1927 - 2020
LIMA — Barbara A. Koontz, 92, passed away August 4, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. Barbara was born November 11, 1927 in Pandora, Ohio to the late Ernest and Lona (Welty) Bauman. On May 19, 1950 she married Robert Koontz who preceded her in death on October 12, 2003.

Barbara was a graduate of Pandora High School. She had worked at Triplett Corporation in Bluffton. Barbara later owned and operated the Eastside Laundry in Lima. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima, the Town and Country Quilters, the Forest Park Quilters and the West Central Ohio Quilters Guild. Barbara had been a 4-H Leader when her daughters were in 4-H. She enjoyed quilting and making teddy bears and donating them to the Salvation Army.

Survivors include four daughters, Karen S. (Richard Riling) Kraft of Lima, Barbara Jean (Carl) Powell of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy K. Warren of Lima, Patricia L. (Keith) Donahue of Celebration, Florida; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Winford (Elaine) Bauman of Pandora; two sisters, Dorothy Lugibihl of Bluffton, Bonnie (Wayne) Hector of Gilboa and a sister-in-law, Lena Bauman of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Barbara was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Morrisey; two sons-in-law, Mark Warren and Raymond Kraft; a brother, Frederick Bauman and a sister, Carrie Miller.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Forest Park United Methodist, Lima. Pastor Teresa Wenrick officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
