LIMA — Barbara Anna Kurtz, age 87 of Lima, passed at 1:20 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence in Lima. She was born September 10, 1931 in Elida, Ohio to the late Deva and Ruth N. Steman Fuller. On August 5, 1950 she married Harry Eugen Kurtz who preceded her in death on March 7, 1992.

Barbara was a retired nursing assistant with Roselawn Manor in Spencerville.

She is survived by a son - David Kurtz of Spencerville; a daughter - Kathleen Babb of Lima; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Dave Fuller of Oregon, OH; Richard Vernot of FL; 3 sisters - Betty Hale of Lima; Mary Ream of Lima; and Alice White of Spencerville.

She was preceded in death by a daughter - Rebecca Adams.