Barbara Moore
LIMA — Barbara Lynn Moore, age 77, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health Systems of the Coronavirus-19. Barb was born February 17, 1943 in Lima to Paul John and Margaret (McAdams) Clark, who preceded her in death. On April 10, 1967, she married Robert Moore, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2020. Barb graduated from Columbus Grove High School and after high school became a nurse's aid at Lima Memorial Hospital and also Golden Living (Care Core). She loved playing games with her grandchildren and her many hobbies; including crocheting, coloring and knitting. Barb was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church where she was a Junior Sunday School teacher and she taught Bible study at the Golden Living Convalescent Home (Care Core), where she lived. She made the best peanut butter fudge. Barb is survived by her sons: James "Jim" Moore, Paul Moore, Rob Moore and Ty Moore, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her 2 sisters: Bonnie (Halden) Shelley and Paulette (Richard) Schnipke. In addition to her husband, Barb is preceded in death by her brother, John Clark. In accordance with the recommendations of the Governor in regards to social distancing due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will be having a dual memorial service for Barb and her husband Robert when it is safe to due so. Officiating the service will be Rev. Ed Jarrell. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a late date in the Alsteatter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Full Gospel Tabernacle Church @ 1520 Stewart Rd., Lima, OH 45801. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL in assisting them with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in The Lima News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
