LIMA — Barbara Neubert, 87, passed away at 7:25 pm, November 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 8, 1932 in Williamstown, PA, to and Harry and Ethel (Thomas) Haas who preceded her in death. On August 15, 1953 she married John Neubert who survives in Lima.

She was a former employee of City Loan and a homemaker. She was a member of Westside United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: 3 Sons, Lee Neubert of Chicago, IL, Gary (Brenda) Neubert of Kenton, Scott (Cynthia) Neubert of Delphos; 3 Daughters, Donna (Steve) Williams of Lima, Denise (Dan) Hoehn of Lima, Johnna (Brian) Averesch of Van Wert, 10 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 1 on the way; a Sister, Sarah (Curt) Hopkins of Lafayette, IN

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Shawnee Chapel with Rev. Josh Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westside United Methodist Church.

