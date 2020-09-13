Barbara Patrick

BELLE CENTER — Barbara M. Patrick, 96, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty.

She was born in Ilford Essex, England on July 18, 1924, the daughter of the late William Isaac and Alice Ada Harriot (Donovan) Bloomfield.

On December 20, 1943, she married Ernest Patrick, Sr. in Ilford Essex, England and he preceded her in death along with a daughter, June Marie Patrick and a son, Ernest (Priscilla Miranda) Patrick, eleven siblings: Elizabeth (Ted) Mitchel, Alice (Frederick) Chandler, William (Jean) Bloomfield, Richard (Elsie) Bloomfield, George Bloomfield, Gladys (Herbert) Mayne, Frederick (Doris) Bloomfield, Violet (William) Starck, James Bloomfield, Joan (Emmit) Torkelson, and Pamela (Maurice) Gannon.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Ann (Todd) Randall of Belle Center, three sons; David William (Sue) Patrick of Belle Center, Douglas Paul Patrick of Bellefontaine, and Donald Eugene Patrick of Lakeview, 10 grandchildren: Steve Patrick, Raquel (Morgan) Jones, Jeff Patrick, Chris Patrick, Nikki (Kevin) Peterson, Dustin (Amy) Randall, Danielle (Craig) Bowers, Amber Patrick, Josh (Lorrin) Patrick, and Stacey (Tony) Raisch), 15 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara worked as a cook for Benjamin Logan Schools for many years. She was a member of the Miami Valley Bible Students. She was a British War-Bride, meeting her husband in England before moving back with him to the United States. She enjoyed reading her Bible and going to Bible studies. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Brother Dick Peddemor will officiate a funeral service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center. Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom free, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Bible Students, PO Box 71, Piqua, Ohio 45356 or at www.godsplan.org

